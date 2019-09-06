|
REDFEARN Derek Sadly passed away suddenly
but peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital on
Sunday August 25th 2019.
Beloved husband of Joyce, much loved father of Neil and Janet and dear father in law to Linda and Steven, treasured grandad of Christopher, Lucy and Rob, cherished great grandad of Georgia and Jackson, dearly loved brother, uncle, cousin and
good friend to many.
A funeral service followed by an interment will be held at
Burnley Cemetery Chapel
on Tuesday September 10th
at 2 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations most gratefully accepted for Dementia UK c/o and all inquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Service 183-187 Briercliffe Rd Burnley Tel. 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019