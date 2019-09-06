Home

Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
16:00
St Mary's R.C Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:15
Burnley Crematorium
Committal
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Derek Baker Notice
Baker Derek Sadly on Saturday 31st August 2019, at his daughters
home in Weardale.

Derek, aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved husband to Dorothy, adored dad of Colette, Michelle and Yvette, a wonderful grandad and great grandad.

He will be desperately
missed forever.

Derek will be received in to
St Mary's R.C Church on
Friday 13th September at 4.00pm.
A service will be held on Saturday 14th September at 10.15am followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium
at 11.20am.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Marie Curie c/o

Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road,
Burnley, BB10 1DY
tel 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019
