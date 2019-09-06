|
|
|
Baker Derek Sadly on Saturday 31st August 2019, at his daughters
home in Weardale.
Derek, aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved husband to Dorothy, adored dad of Colette, Michelle and Yvette, a wonderful grandad and great grandad.
He will be desperately
missed forever.
Derek will be received in to
St Mary's R.C Church on
Friday 13th September at 4.00pm.
A service will be held on Saturday 14th September at 10.15am followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium
at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Marie Curie c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road,
Burnley, BB10 1DY
tel 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019