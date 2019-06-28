Home

Butler Dennis Peter Shirley and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations in memory of Dennis to Lancashire Wildlife Trust. Thank you to the staff of
Royal Blackburn Hospital for their loving care and attention and to Canon Mark Jones for his comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on June 28, 2019
