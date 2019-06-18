|
Butler Dennis Peter
12.02.1940 - 13.06.2019 On Thursday 13th June 2019 in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, after battling a long illness with leukaemia, Dennis sadly passed away. He was a treasured husband and best friend of Shirley, adored dad of Janet, fantastic step father of Mario and wife and the late Tony. Respected brother to Reuben and Pat and a dear uncle, much loved grandad to Louise, Clare, Emma and Natasha, great grandad to Rachel, Kian and Thomas, a good friend to Terry, neighbours and many others; he will be sadly missed. Dennis' cortege will leave from his own home on Monday 24th June at 1pm for service at St Leonard's Church, Padiham at 1.30pm followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery Woodland Burial Ground, Waddington Rd, Clitheroe. Family flowers only, donations if so desired are being received to Lancashire Wildlife Trust, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 18, 2019
