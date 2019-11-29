|
STARKIE David On Saturday 23rd November 2019 peacefully in Royal
Blackburn Hospital
David, aged 80 years of Harle Syke.
Much loved husband of Jean, loving dad of Margaret and
Michael, father in law of Paul
and grandad of Rebecca.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 2nd December 2019 at 11.00am at Hill Lane Baptist Church, Briercliffe, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for the
or British Heart Foundation c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 29, 2019