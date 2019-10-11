|
|
|
SMITH David Julie, Damian, Marcus & family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends, David's work colleagues and neighbours for the many kind messages, cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations for Pendleside Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support received during this very sad time and to everyone who attended David's funeral. A special thank you to all district nurses, especially Palliative Care Nurse for their wonderful care, to Canon Neil Barnes for his comforting services and to Stephen and all the staff of Alderson and Horan for their dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019