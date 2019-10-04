|
|
|
SMITH David Frederick Howard Peacefully at his home on September 25th, 2019, after a brave fight against illness and with his loving family by his side, David, aged 68 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Julie, much loved and treasured father of Damian and Marcus, dear father in law to Marielle, cherished grandpa of Dominic and Molly, dear brother of Chris and Catherine, dearest brother in law to Sue and Nick, also a fond uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. David's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 4th October at
3-10p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-40p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019