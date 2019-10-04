Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
15:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Smith

Notice Condolences

David Smith Notice
SMITH David Frederick Howard Peacefully at his home on September 25th, 2019, after a brave fight against illness and with his loving family by his side, David, aged 68 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Julie, much loved and treasured father of Damian and Marcus, dear father in law to Marielle, cherished grandpa of Dominic and Molly, dear brother of Chris and Catherine, dearest brother in law to Sue and Nick, also a fond uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. David's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 4th October at
3-10p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-40p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now