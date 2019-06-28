Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30
Burnley Crematorium
David Maybury Notice
MAYBURY David Passed away in hospital on
Friday 14th June 2019, aged 69.
Much loved dad of Paul and Lee
and grandad of Daniel and Jake,
dearest brother of
Michael, Gareth and Karen,
dear brother in law, uncle
and great friend to many.
David's funeral service
will be held at Burnley
Crematorium on Tuesday
2nd July at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations most welcome for
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
and all inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services,
183-187 Briercliffe Road,
Burnley. Tel: 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on June 28, 2019
