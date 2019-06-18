|
Maxwell David Peacefully in the Pendle Community Hospital on June 12th 2019, David aged 83 years. The darling husband of Joan and devoted husband of the late Ann. Loving father of Gordon, step father of Julie, Clare and Janet and a much loved and admired grandad, brother and uncle and a respected friend. David's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Tuesday, 25th June at
11-30am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at
12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired are being received to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 18, 2019
