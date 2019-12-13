|
Leach David John In the Royal Blackburn Hospital,
on December 6th, 2019, with his loving daughter by his side, David, aged 63 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of Carole, most precious dad and best friend of Katie, Heather and Murray, cherished grandad of Bradley and Joshua, dearest son of Thelma and the late Edwin, dear son in law to Wilf and the late Irene, special brother in law to Gillian and respected and loved friend of many who will be greatly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. David's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Thursday, 19th December at
11-50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to All Foals and Horses or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 13, 2019