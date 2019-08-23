Kelly David James Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on August 17th, 2019, with his loving family by his side, and after a long brave fight against illness, David, aged 64 years, the deeply loved and devoted husband of Susan, much loved and treasured dad of Andrew and Gavin, dear father in law to Kerry and Laura, cherished grandad of Ben and Jessica, very special brother to Jean, John and the late Mark, also a dear brother in law, uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. David's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Friday, 30th August at 2-15 p.m. for service in All Saints with St John the Baptist Church, Habergham at 2-30 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 3-40 p.m. Flowers welcome or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019