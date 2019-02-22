|
HEAP David Sadly, at his own home, on Wednesday, 13th February, 2019, David, aged 78 years, beloved husband to the late Brenda, much loved dad to Christine, Toni and David, step dad to Mark, the late Gary and Scott, cherished grandad, great grandad and great great grandad, also a loving friend to Agnes. David's funeral cortege will leave from the Alderson and Horan Chapel of Rest on Monday, 25th February at 10-20 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Christie Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 22, 2019
