HARVEY David Edward On Saturday 22nd June, peacefully at Royal Blackburn Hospital,

David, aged 73 years.

He leaves behind a lifetime

of happy memories with his

wife of 51 years Wendy,

and sisters Sylvia and Edna.

A role model and inspiration to

his Sons Jonathon and Mark

and deeply loved Grandad,

Great Grandad, Uncle,

Father In Law and Brother In Law.

He will be missed by all the family.

A true character and gentleman who touched the lives of many. King of the one liner to the end,

his infectious stories are

a comfort for all his friends.

Come and celebrate the life of David 'The Cat' Harvey with

sports ties and colour at 1pm

on Thursday 4th July,

St John's Church, Worsthorne, followed by the cremation service at Burnley Crematorium at 2:20pm, and afterwards

at Burnley Cricket Club.

Family flowers only or donations please to selected charities c/o Langshaws Funeral Directors,

103 King Street, Whalley,

BB7 9SW. Tel. 01254 824529. Published in Burnley Express on June 28, 2019