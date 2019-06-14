Home

Craig Golding

Craig Golding Notice
Golding Craig Anthony On June 7th, 2019, and suddenly whilst attending football in Portugal, Craig, aged 50 years, the much loved and treasured dad of Scott, Ashley and Layla, cherished grandad of Lawson and Layla, very special brother of Graham, Martin, Linda, Julie and Carol, also a very dear brother in law, uncle, cousin and wonderful friend to many who will be sadly missed, especially by all his many Claret Fans. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation or BFC in the Community, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 14, 2019
