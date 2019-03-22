Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
13:30
Burnley Cemetery
Colwyn Gorton Notice
GORTON Colwyn (Colin) Peacefully in Spring Cottages, Hapton, on 17th March, 2019, Colin, aged 89 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Maureen, much loved and loving dad of Barry, Stephen, Lynn, Colin, Deborah, Jackie and Donna, also a dear father in law, special grandad, great grandad, great great grandad, dear brother, uncle and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. Colin's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 1st April at 1 p.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 1-30 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Bleak Holt Animal Sanctuary, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
