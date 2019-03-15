|
|
|
Smithson Colin Colin's family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to the staff on Ward B2 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Colin. Thank you to Canon Peter Hapgood-Strickland for his comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional care and arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
