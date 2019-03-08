Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Colin Smithson

Colin Smithson Notice
SMITHSON Colin Passed away very peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Saturday, 2nd March, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Colin, aged 92 years, a dearly loved father, grandad, great grandad and was much loved and respected by his late wife's family. Funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 11th March at 3 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Colin may be made to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 8, 2019
