SMITHSON Colin Passed away very peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on Saturday, 2nd March, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Colin, aged 92 years, a dearly loved father, grandad, great grandad and was much loved and respected by his late wife's family. Funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 11th March at 3 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Colin may be made to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 8, 2019
