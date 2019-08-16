Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Clive Eccles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive Eccles

Notice Condolences

Clive Eccles Notice
ECCLES Clive Martin Peacefully on August 8th, 2019, in Pendleside Hospice, and with his loving family by his side, Clive, aged 72 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Janet, much loved father of Craig and Christopher, dear father in law to Jan and Louise, very special grandfather to Hannah and William, dearly loved brother of Margaret, also a dear brother in law, uncle and respected friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Clive's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 22nd August at 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now