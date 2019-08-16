|
ECCLES Clive Martin Peacefully on August 8th, 2019, in Pendleside Hospice, and with his loving family by his side, Clive, aged 72 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Janet, much loved father of Craig and Christopher, dear father in law to Jan and Louise, very special grandfather to Hannah and William, dearly loved brother of Margaret, also a dear brother in law, uncle and respected friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Clive's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 22nd August at 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 16, 2019