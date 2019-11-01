|
|
|
ATHERTON Clifford Clifford's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Lowerhouse Cricket Club and Pendleside Hospice at this sad time. Special thanks to Heather and Sarah for the loving care and attention shown to Clifford. Finally, thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their caring and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 1, 2019