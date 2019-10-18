|
Atherton Clifford Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on October 15th 2019, with his loving daughter by his side, Clifford, aged 90 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved father of Peter, Carole and Kay, dear father in law to Jean, Rob and the late John, also a cherished grandad and great grandad and respected friend who will be sadly missed, especially by Margaret. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Clifford's funeral cortege will leave from his sons' home on Wednesday, 23rd October at 2 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-20 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Lowerhouse Cricket Club or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 18, 2019