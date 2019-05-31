|
Claire Elizabeth Peacefully in Heather Grange Care Home on May 23rd, 2019, Claire, aged 77 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of Keith, much loved and loving mother of Kevin, dear mother in law to Deborah, loving sister of the late Gordon, also a dear aunt and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Claire's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Monday, 3rd June at 2 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-20 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Research, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019
