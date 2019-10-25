|
Murton Christopher Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on October 18th, 2019, after an illness bravely fought, Chris, aged 55 years, the dearly loved partner of Kath, very special brother to Anthony, Paul, Jimmy, Shaun and Patricia, dearly loved step father to Keith, Mark and Kelly, also a much loved brother in law, uncle, cousin and fantastic friend of many who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers
only or donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019