|
|
|
Hunt Christine Christine's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for the Salvation Army and Macmillan Cancer Support. Special thanks to everyone who cared for Christine and to Major Lorraine O'Neill and Captain Maisie Veacock for their comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 29, 2019