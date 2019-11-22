|
|
|
HUNT Christine Mary
(Former teacher of Padiham Primary School) Passed away peacefully at home on 11th November 2019, with her loving family by her side, aged 67 years. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Ronald and Murial, very special younger sister to Janet and Norman, dear sister in law to Michael and Marilyn, also a very dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Christine's service will be held at Salvation Army, Richard Street, Burnley on Monday,
25th November at 2-30pm followed by Committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 3-30pm.
Family flowers only or donations
if so desired to Salvation Army of Macmillan Cancer Support,
c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley,
BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483
or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019