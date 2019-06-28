|
|
|
Gilchrist Christine Suddenly on Saturday 22 nd June 2019, Christine aged 68 years. Loving wife of the late Alan, treasured mum of Arthur, Paul, Cathy, Darren, Christine, Dave, Alan and Heidi, a dear mother in law of Sharon, Pauline and Lynsey, a much loved sister and a loving nanna and great nanna.
A 2.30 pm funeral service will take place at Burnley Cemetery chapel followed by burial in the cemetery on Thursday 4th July.
Donations in memory of Christine may be made to Catherine Fellowship for Disabled Children.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeral Care, Burnley
Tel 01282 426146
Published in Burnley Express on June 28, 2019