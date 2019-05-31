|
DAVIES Christine Ann
(née Jolly) On 22nd May 2019, peacefully at Pendleside Hospice, Christine passed away, aged 63 years. Beloved wife to the late Neville, much loved mother to Robert and Sean, mother in law to Abigail and Alice, grandma to Fearne and
dear friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at 11.20am on Friday 7th June at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Christine may be made to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1LG.
Tel 01282 426146.
Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019
