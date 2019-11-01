Home

Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:30
Burnley Crematorium
Charles Byrne
Byrne Charles On Tuesday 22nd October 2019, Charles aged 87 years,
dearly loved husband of the late Marion, precious dad of Alison and Colin, much loved grandad of Kirsty and Hayley. Also dear brother in law of Brenda.
"We'll see you in the mountains"
Funeral service and
cremation will take place on
Tuesday 5th November 2019 at
Burnley Crematorium at 10.40.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service
230 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1DY
Tel: 831 854
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 1, 2019
