Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Balmforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Balmforth

Notice Condolences

Charles Balmforth Notice
Balmforth Charles (Charlie) Passed away peacefully in the Dove Court Nursing Home on Saturday, 6th July, 2019, Charlie, aged 96 years, the most beloved husband of 68 years to Eileen, loving dad to Sylvia and Hazel, dear father in law to Martin and Rob, proud grandad to Neil, Lois, Tim and Miriam, great-grandad to Pippa, Harriet and Heidi, dear brother, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Charlie's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 22nd July at
10-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now