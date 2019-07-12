|
|
|
Balmforth Charles (Charlie) Passed away peacefully in the Dove Court Nursing Home on Saturday, 6th July, 2019, Charlie, aged 96 years, the most beloved husband of 68 years to Eileen, loving dad to Sylvia and Hazel, dear father in law to Martin and Rob, proud grandad to Neil, Lois, Tim and Miriam, great-grandad to Pippa, Harriet and Heidi, dear brother, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Charlie's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Monday, 22nd July at
10-10 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019