Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
15:30
Burnley Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Catherine Howard Notice
HOWARD Catherine
(nee McNamara) Peacefully in Dove Court on Thursday 21st February 2019, Catherine (Kitty) aged 97.
Loving mum of Peter and
the late Margaret and mother in law of Susan, dear grandma of Clare and Jane and treasured nana of Adam and Seth. Kitty will be greatly missed especially by her great grandchildren in South Africa and the U.S.A, but consoled in being reunited with her daughter Margaret.
Her funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 3.40pm.
All Enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services
183-187 Briercliffe Road, Burnley. Tel: 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 26, 2019
