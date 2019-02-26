|
|
|
HOWARD Catherine
(nee McNamara) Peacefully in Dove Court on Thursday 21st February 2019, Catherine (Kitty) aged 97.
Loving mum of Peter and
the late Margaret and mother in law of Susan, dear grandma of Clare and Jane and treasured nana of Adam and Seth. Kitty will be greatly missed especially by her great grandchildren in South Africa and the U.S.A, but consoled in being reunited with her daughter Margaret.
Her funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 1st March at 3.40pm.
All Enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services
183-187 Briercliffe Road, Burnley. Tel: 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More