BROOKS Catherine On Saturday 21st September 2019, suddenly but peacefully at
Bank Hall Care Home
(formerly of Pheasantford Street). Catherine aged 87 years, beloved wife of the late Richard, very dear auntie to Margaret and Bill,
Ronald and Vera, Billy and Julie
and their families.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Monday 7th October at Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Flowers and inquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley,
tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 27, 2019