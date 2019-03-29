|
ATKINSON (nee Orrell)
Catherine Peacefully in her own home with her loving family by her side on Saturday, 23rd March, 2019, Catherine, aged 58 years, the devoted wife and soulmate to Graham, loving mum to Vickie, Samantha, Simon and Emma, loved mother in law, cherished momar to 10, loved sister, also a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Catherine's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Monday, 8th April at 11-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Bright colours to be worn as per the family request. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 29, 2019
