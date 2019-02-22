|
|
|
DANIELS Caroline Caroline's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to Caroline's sister, Lynne for her dedicated care and loving attention and the team at Pendleside Hospice. Thank you to Fr. Kevin Tierney for his comforting words and service, and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 22, 2019
