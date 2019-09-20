Home

More Obituaries for Carole Howarth
Carole Howarth

Carole Howarth Notice
Howarth Carole Ann On Friday 13th September 2019, peacefully at Belverdere Manor, Carole, aged 73 years.
Dearly loved mum of Anthony, much loved mother in law of Diane, loving grandma to Nico, Sophie and Evie and a loved sister of Jean.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 24th September 2019
at 12.30 at Pendle Community Church. Pastor Mark Woodwood will officiate. Family flowers only please but donations are being received for Belverdere Manor
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019
