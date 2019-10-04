|
|
|
BRUNTON Carole Mary On Monday 30th September 2019 in
Royal Blackburn Hospital following a long illness,
Carole of Colne, formerly Reedley.
Dear sister of Robin, sister in law
of Geraldine, a beloved
aunt and friend to many.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Friday 11th October 2019 at 3.00pm at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Alzheimers Society c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019