Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Brunton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Brunton

Notice Condolences

Carole Brunton Notice
BRUNTON Carole Mary On Monday 30th September 2019 in
Royal Blackburn Hospital following a long illness,
Carole of Colne, formerly Reedley.
Dear sister of Robin, sister in law
of Geraldine, a beloved
aunt and friend to many.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Friday 11th October 2019 at 3.00pm at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for
Alzheimers Society c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.