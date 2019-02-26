|
GOWLETT Bryn William Formerly of Padiham & Barrowford
Passed away on 17th February 2019 aged 68 years.
Loving husband of Maggie & brother of Ann.
Funeral service & interment to be held at St Michael's Church, Sutton on Derwent on Friday 1st March at 1:30 pm.
You are invited to wear a Burnley shirt or claret & blue colours.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to be divided between The Stroke Unit at York Hospital & Prostate Cancer UK, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 26, 2019
