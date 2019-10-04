|
TAYLOR Brian Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, 29th September, 2019, Brian, aged 84 years, the most loving husband of 32 years to Barbara, caring and much-loved dad to Beverly and Karen, dear father in law to Tim and Michael, very proud grandad and great grandad and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Brian's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 11th October at 1-40 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-20 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK or Christie Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019