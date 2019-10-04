Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Taylor

Notice Condolences

Brian Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Brian Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, 29th September, 2019, Brian, aged 84 years, the most loving husband of 32 years to Barbara, caring and much-loved dad to Beverly and Karen, dear father in law to Tim and Michael, very proud grandad and great grandad and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Brian's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Friday, 11th October at 1-40 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 2-20 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK or Christie Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now