Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
15:30
Burnley Crematorium
Notice

Brian Stowell Notice
STOWELL Brian Susan, Rachel and Rebecca would like to thank family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations received in memory of Brian. Special thanks to Ward C6 at Royal Blackburn Hospital for their care and attention in Brian's final days. Thank you also to Peter Goulding for a lovely, comforting service. Finally, a massive thank you to Stephen and staff at Alderson and Horan for their invaluable guidance and support.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019
