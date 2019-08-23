Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Brian Stowell Notice
Stowell Brian On August 19th, 2019 in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, and with his loving family by his side, Brian, aged 68 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband and best friend to Susan, much loved and treasured dad of Rachel and Rebecca, father in law to Richard and Matthew, very precious grandad of Sophie and Samuel, also a dear son in law, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Brian's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 27th August at
3-15 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3-40 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 23, 2019
