Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Brian Stewart Notice
STEWART Brian Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 28th July, 2019 and with his loving family by his side, Brian, aged 80 years, very special and loving husband to Teresa, devoted dad to Andrea and Wendy, dear father in law to John and Mark, proud and much loved grandad to James, Jodie, Amie, Nicole and Megan, a great grandad to Archie, Ivy and Abel, dearest brother to Geoff and Pam and close friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Brian's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 8th August at 11-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 2, 2019
