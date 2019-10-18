|
|
|
SHACKLETON Brian Yvonne, Karen, Wendy, Stuart and family, sincerely thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and everyone who attended Brian's funeral, for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, donations and beautiful flowers received following their sad loss.
Heartfelt appreciation to everyone involved in the service at St John the Baptist RC Church, Padiham, especially Fr. Jennings for his comforting words and prayers. Also thanks to Peter at Bertwistle's Funeral Services for his kind help and professional guidance.
May God Bless You All.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 18, 2019