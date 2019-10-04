Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Shackleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Shackleton

Notice Condolences

Brian Shackleton Notice
SHACKLETON Brian On Wednesday
September 18th 2019,
suddenly whilst on holiday in
Cyprus, Brian Shackleton passed away, aged 79 years.
Brian was the dearly beloved and devoted husband of Yvonne, much loved and loving dad of
Karen & Chris, Wendy & Andy
and Stuart & Joanne and a very loving grandad of Ben, Rebecca, Emily, Joseph & Matilda.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be
celebrated for him in
St John the Baptist RC Church, Padiham
on Tuesday October 8th at 12.15pm, followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Brian will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of the Macular Society.

Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.