SHACKLETON Brian On Wednesday
September 18th 2019,
suddenly whilst on holiday in
Cyprus, Brian Shackleton passed away, aged 79 years.
Brian was the dearly beloved and devoted husband of Yvonne, much loved and loving dad of
Karen & Chris, Wendy & Andy
and Stuart & Joanne and a very loving grandad of Ben, Rebecca, Emily, Joseph & Matilda.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be
celebrated for him in
St John the Baptist RC Church, Padiham
on Tuesday October 8th at 12.15pm, followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Brian will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of the Macular Society.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019