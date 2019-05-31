Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
14:15
Burnley Crematorium
Brian Schofield Notice
SCHOFIELD Brian On Saturday 18th May 2019 peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, Brian beloved husband of Joan, dearly loved dad to Janet,
father-in-law to Shaun, much
loved grandad of Natalie and Ryan, devoted great grandad of Emily. Brian will be sadly missed
by everyone.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 4th 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm. Pastor Matt Butler will officiate. Family flowers only please by request but donations, if desired, are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019
