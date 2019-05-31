|
SCHOFIELD Brian On Saturday 18th May 2019 peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, Brian beloved husband of Joan, dearly loved dad to Janet,
father-in-law to Shaun, much
loved grandad of Natalie and Ryan, devoted great grandad of Emily. Brian will be sadly missed
by everyone.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 4th 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm. Pastor Matt Butler will officiate. Family flowers only please by request but donations, if desired, are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
