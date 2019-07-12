|
|
|
O'Neill Brian Christine and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in Brian's memory for NW Air Ambulance and British Heart Foundation. Special thanks to the staff of NW Air Ambulance and the local ambulance service for all they did for Brian. Thank you to Fr. David Featherstone for his comforting words and service and finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019