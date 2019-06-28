|
|
|
O'Neill Brian Passed away suddenly on 22nd June 2019, with his loving wife Christine by his side aged 72 years. Much loved father of Lilia and Shane, dear step father to Jeanette and Craig, a cherished grandad and great grandad, beloved brother of the late Ann; also a dearly loved brother in law, uncle and wonderful friend of many who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. Funeral details to be confirmed. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to North West Air Ambulance or British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 28, 2019