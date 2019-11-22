Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
15:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Leaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Leaver

Notice Condolences

Brian Leaver Notice
LEAVER Brian
(Retired Police Officer) Peacefully but suddenly on
Wednesday 6th November 2019,
in hospital aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Jackie, very dear Dad of Leslie and Shaun, dear Father-in-law of Julie
and Angie, also
a loving Brother to Stella.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday, 28th November at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
donations if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley
Tel: 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -