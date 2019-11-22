|
|
|
LEAVER Brian
(Retired Police Officer) Peacefully but suddenly on
Wednesday 6th November 2019,
in hospital aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Jackie, very dear Dad of Leslie and Shaun, dear Father-in-law of Julie
and Angie, also
a loving Brother to Stella.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday, 28th November at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
donations if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley
Tel: 01282 831854
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019