JACKSON Brian Brian's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Parkinson's UK. Thank you to the staff of the Royal Blackburn Hospital and all other health care professionals for the care and attention shown to Brian and to Katy Carmichael for her comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019
