Jackson Brian Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on October 6th, 2019, Brian, aged 85 years, the loving and treasured father to Ian and Ann and partner Daniel, most precious grandad of Kelly-Marie and Jim, Louise, Liam and James, also a great friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Brian's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Wednesday, 16th October at
10-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Parkinson's Disease, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019