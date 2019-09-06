|
|
|
HAMMOND Brian Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on August 28th 2019, with his loving family by his side, Brian, aged 77 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late May, most treasured dad of Mark, Tracy and the late Alison, dear father in law to Julie, also a cherished grandad and great grandad, dear brother in law and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. Brian's funeral service was held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday,
5th September. Donations are being received in Brian's memory to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 6, 2019