|
|
|
Cooke Dr Brian Edwin Suddenly at his home on November 2nd 2019, Brian aged 92 years. The dearly beloved husband of the late Lilian, much loved father of Susan and David, dear father in law to Trevor and Debbie, very special grandfather of Bryan, Jenna, Oliver and Francesca, also a very dear uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. Brian's service and cremation was held at Burnley crematorium on Thursday, 14th November. Donations are being received to R.N.L.I or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019