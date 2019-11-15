Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
Burnley crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Cooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Cooke

Notice Condolences

Brian Cooke Notice
Cooke Dr Brian Edwin Suddenly at his home on November 2nd 2019, Brian aged 92 years. The dearly beloved husband of the late Lilian, much loved father of Susan and David, dear father in law to Trevor and Debbie, very special grandfather of Bryan, Jenna, Oliver and Francesca, also a very dear uncle and respected friend of many who will be sadly missed. Brian's service and cremation was held at Burnley crematorium on Thursday, 14th November. Donations are being received to R.N.L.I or Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -