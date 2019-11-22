|
HOYLE (nee Liversidge)
Brenda Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on
12th November 2019, aged 78 years. Loving partner of David, also a very special mum, mother in law, grandma, great grandma, sister, auntie and loved friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Brenda's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Tuesday, 26th November at 10am for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 10-30am.
C/o and all inquiries to
Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 22, 2019